Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 151,917.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.28 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.