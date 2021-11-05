Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

HMLP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.