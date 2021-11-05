Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $17.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 3,567 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $923.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

