Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $17.00. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 3,567 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $923.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.