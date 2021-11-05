Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 185,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,054. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $669.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.09%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

