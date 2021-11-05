Horizon Protocol Trading 54.6% Higher This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $1.08 million worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 54.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00084294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.16 or 0.07314102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,796.20 or 0.99497263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

