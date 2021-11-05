Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is Engine Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,807,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,233 shares during the period. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt makes up approximately 9.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

