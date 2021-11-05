Howard Hammond Sells 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FITB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.08. 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
