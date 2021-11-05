HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 620 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 476.27 ($6.22).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.79. The company has a market capitalization of £88.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 333.23 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

