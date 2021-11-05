HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

