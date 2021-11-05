HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $5,288.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

