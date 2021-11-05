Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

HUBG stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.