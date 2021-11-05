Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $505.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $504.10.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $459.18. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.74. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.