Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $513.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $504.10.

NYSE HUM traded up $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $458.79. 14,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $420.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.74. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

