Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Humanscape has a market cap of $151.05 million and $21.35 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.