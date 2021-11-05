IAA (NYSE:IAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 601,668 shares.The stock last traded at $55.28 and had previously closed at $55.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IAA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

