ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.
ICFI stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.
ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
