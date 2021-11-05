ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.ICF International also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

ICFI stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

