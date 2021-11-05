ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.99 or 0.07292473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,089.60 or 0.99909127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022604 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

