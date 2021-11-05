Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 4,409.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 72,315 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after acquiring an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

