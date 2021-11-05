Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million to $305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.02 million.Ichor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.980 EPS.

ICHR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

