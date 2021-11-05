Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

