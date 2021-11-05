IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.67

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.67 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 71.40 ($0.93). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.93), with a volume of 127,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.08 million and a P/E ratio of 33.90.

About IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

