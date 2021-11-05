iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $21.82. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,974 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 242,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

