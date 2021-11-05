ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 2,014,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.