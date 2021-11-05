Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE ISV traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.30. 7,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$477.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.59. Information Services has a one year low of C$18.70 and a one year high of C$33.87.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

