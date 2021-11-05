Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has been assigned a C$37.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of TSE:ISV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.41. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$18.70 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.