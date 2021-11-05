Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Set at C$37.00 by Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) has been assigned a C$37.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:ISV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.41. 11,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$18.70 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.41.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.28 million. Analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

