ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

