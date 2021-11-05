Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $92.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $82.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.73. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

