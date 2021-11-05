Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.16

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.16 and last traded at $98.08, with a volume of 2984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $104,139,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after acquiring an additional 217,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $16,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.