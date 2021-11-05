INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Announces Earnings Results

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Shares of INMB stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 49,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,861. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $257.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,476 shares of company stock worth $829,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.