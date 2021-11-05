Innova Tops 24-Hour Volume of $89.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Innova has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $224,502.66 and $89.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

