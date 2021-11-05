Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 978,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.42. 197,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $275.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

