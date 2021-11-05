Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,453,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,159,526.80.
Shares of Mirasol Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.65. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.
Mirasol Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.