Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,453,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,159,526.80.

Shares of Mirasol Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.65. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

