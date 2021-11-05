Insider Buying: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Insider Buys 3,476 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) insider David P. Perry acquired 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $3,568,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $623,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

