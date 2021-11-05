Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells 68,620 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $2,282,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 99.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $36.85.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
