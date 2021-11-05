Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells 85,006 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,765,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,057. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,245,025 shares of the software’s stock worth $361,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock worth $300,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

