Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

