Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Sells 201,042 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael F. Mahoney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

