Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Sells $6,091,297.25 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.73. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 849.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

