Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $708,450.60 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.95. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

