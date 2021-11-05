Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells 872 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $91.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

