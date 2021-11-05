Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $267,343.11 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $267,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of ICE stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.14 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
