Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells 4,872 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.97. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $331.63.
Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.