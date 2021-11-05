Insider Selling: Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells 4,872 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.97. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $331.63.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,590,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.