Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total value of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 863 ($11.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £256.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 535 ($6.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 890 ($11.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 797.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 10.67 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

