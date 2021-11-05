Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells 159 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $11,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 0.98. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth $89,761,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.