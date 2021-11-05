Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

