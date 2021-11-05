Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $22,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.