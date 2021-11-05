Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells 206,687 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,042,839.59.

On Monday, August 30th, Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $659,460.20.

PRMW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 1,296,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,684. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 585,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

