Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Sells $3,307,361.28 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99.

Shares of EL stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average is $317.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.74 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

