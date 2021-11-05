Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Sells $23,227,059.20 in Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $23,227,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZWS stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

