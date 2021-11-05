Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.29

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.06 ($0.21). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.21 ($0.21), with a volume of 30,288 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.29. The stock has a market cap of £163.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 0.12 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Inspired Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.18%.

Inspired Energy Company Profile (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

