Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $148.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.84.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.17). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 62,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

